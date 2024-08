BERHAMPUR: In a Independence Day gift to Ganjam, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised Khallikote unitary university as a state varsity.

The university has now been included in the list of state public universities under section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Established in 1856 as a zilla school, the institution grew into a college and gained autonomous status in 1990. Due to public demand, the Odisha government declared it a unitary university by altering the territorial jurisdiction of Berhampur university in 2021.

However, the university had not met UGC criteria to be listed as a state university and receive funds. Following the change in government, the demand for UGC recognition was renewed.

In-charge vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash said the varsity received the recognition letter from UGC. The recognition brings immense relief to students and is a significant milestone for the district.

The UGC, in its letter, said the university may send proposal to declare it fit to receive central assistance under section 12(B) of UGC Act.