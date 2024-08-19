IFFCO MD meets CM Majhi, chief secretary during state visit

PARADIP: MD of IFFCO US Awasthi during his visit to the Paradip unit met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and thanked him for his support to the company.

During his discussions with the chief minister, Awasthi highlighted IFFCO’s contributions Odisha’s agriculture sector. He also highlighted the Paradip unit’s significant role in ensuring India’s food security.

In his meeting with chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, Awasthi discussed IFFCO’s new investments and ongoing projects in Odisha, including construction of a sulphuric acid plant, nano fertiliser plant, and river jetty at Paradip. He also proposed the development of a new metro rail to improve connectivity between Cuttack and Paradip. “We are thankful for the support and interest shown by the chief minister, chief secretary, and Minister of state for Industries to IFFCO’s efforts and upcoming projects.” Awasthi said.