Truck owners call off stir after minister’s assurance in Odisha

PARADIP: Members of three truck owners’ association under a joint coordination committee (JCC) called off their agitation to protest police’s alleged involvement in letting trucks jump queues to unload their cargo in Paradip.

The agitation was called off after a meeting between the JCC members and Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain on Saturday. Sources said the three associations had threatened to escalate their agitation on August 16 by halting truck operations to protest illegal queue-jumping allegedly facilitated by police personnel for bribes. The practice has been leading to frequent traffic jams and accidents in Paradip. Local truck owners had voiced concerns over it and sought an investigation.

After Swain’s assurance to address their concerns, the JCC called off its agitation but warned it would be resumed if no action is taken by August 17 to stop illegal queue-jumping by iron ore trucks, which reportedly happens with police’s knowledge.

Various stakeholders including officials from JSW, IFFCO, and PPL were present in the meeting. One of the major issues which came up for discussion was illegal queue-jumping by drivers of iron ore laden trucks and the role of police in preventing such violations. Police officials provided data on the number of accidents, arrests and fines collected for queue violations, and recounted a recent investigation in which the local police had uncovered a link between cops and brokers for facilitating queue-jumping.

Collector J Sonal said Paradip is poised to become an industrial hub and called for cooperation from all parties to maintain peace and follow traffic regulations.

A special task force comprising tehsildar, Kujang and the regional transport officer, has been formed to oversee truck movements and prevent traffic jams.

Police personnel were urged to address any challenges they face during patrolling.