Chandaka tusker electrocuted near Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, Ramu, a popular elephant of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary died of suspected electrocution near Bharatpur forests on the city’s outskirts exposing the vulnerability of the scheduled species even in the state capital. It is the second such death in the state in the last 48 hours.

The 41-year-old jumbo belonging to Bharatpur reserve forest in Chandaka Wildlife Division, often found roaming in forests of Chandaka and Khurda, was quite familiar in the locality as he was the first tusker the Forest department had attempted to radio-collar in 2021 but failed.

Forest officials said Ramu’s carcass was found near the boundary wall of Chandaka near Bharatpur forests. Since a cut mark was found on the trunk of the carcass, forest officials suspect the tusker died of electrocution as such marks are often caused in cases of electrocution. Besides, the heart of the elephant was found to have turned dark during postmortem.

“A slum is located right next to the boundary, while there are also low tension (LT) lines nearby. The electrocution might have been a fallout of bushmeat hunting,” said a forest official from Chandaka Wildlife Division. A clear picture regarding exact cause of the death will emerge after the autopsy report is received from the veterinary team, he added.