Drive to protect sal forests soon: RCCF

BARIPADA: The Forest department will soon initiate a drive to create awareness on the need to preserve sal trees and forests, said regional conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Talking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a Jungle Raskha Bandhan event held at Hatimada in Suliapada block, Gogineni said he had come across some forests where sal trees have been chopped for various reasons including use of its wood to make traditional toothbrush (dantakathi).

The forest dwellers have been chopping the trees for quite some time without being aware of its importance. The need of the hour is that the trees are saved by the dwellers especially members of Santhal tribal community, he said.

The department will take the initiative to protect the roots and plants of sal and the effort will bear fruit if adequate awareness is created among local tribals, the RCCF said.

Baripada DFO T Uma Mahesh said the Jungle Raksha Bandhan event, organised by Mayurbhanj Swachhasevi Samukhya was started to involved women in the task of protection of sal forests and prevention of forest fires which has emerged as a challenge for the Forest department.

President of MSS Vivekananda Pattnaik said the organisation has been organising the event for the last 22 years.

Ganjam women’s gesture for sentinels of nation

BERHAMPUR: Women of Ganjam showed their love and affection for their brothers in the armed forces, police, healthcare and Fire department by sending rakhis to them on Raksha Bandhan. At least 25 members of the women’s wing of Kalinga Vysya Sangha made 500 innovative rakhis using foodgrains and spices like paddy, moong, ragi, mustard, etc which were sent to personnel of the armed. “We have been making such rakhis for the last three years and sending them to the jawans, said Roja Subudhi, president of the women’s wing of Kalinga Vysya Sangha. She said, adding natural colours were used to make the rakhis.