PMAY-G assistance hiked to Rs 1.8 lakh per house: Minister Rabi Narayan

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government on Monday announced that financial assistance under the scheme will be enhanced from the existing Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per housing unit.

Informing about the hike, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik told mediapersons that a beneficiary under the scheme was provided Rs 1.2 lakh. Now, she or he will be entitled to get financial assistance of Rs 1.8 lakh. If the wage component under MGNREGA (rural employment scheme) is included, the total amount will be Rs 2 lakh.

“Similarly, the beneficiaries were getting Rs 12,000 each for construction of toilets. Now, we are planning to increase it to Rs 20,000. Every household in rural Odisha will be a model house with a toilet, clean drinking water supply and electricity,” he said.

Naik said the state government is also planning to roll out Antyodaya Gruha Yojana under which people, whose houses were damaged in fire mishaps, elephant attacks or other natural disasters, will be provided assistance.

The minister said a notification on the revised financial assistance will be issued after the release of the new guideline by the Centre. Under PMAY scheme, the housing assistance is shared between the Centre and the state in the ratio of 60:40 while the funds for toilet construction is provided wholly by the Centre.

On August 9, 2024, the Union cabinet approved construction of two crore houses under PMAY-Gramin during the next five years till 2029. The state, however, is yet to receive its quota for the current financial year. In its election manifesto, the ruling BJP had promised to construct additional 10 lakh houses in rural areas and five lakh in urban areas.

After the launch of PMAY scheme in 2016, over 27.23 lakh houses have been sanctioned to the state out of which more than 22.51 lakh houses have been completed as on date. Recently Naik informed the Assembly that about 5.27 lakh houses are under construction in the state and 1,26,719 applications are pending for approval.