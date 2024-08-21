DPR submitted to Centre for MISHTI implementation: Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre for implementation of Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme in the state.

Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia informed the Assembly that the DPR for five-year operation of ‘MISHTI’ from 2024-25 to 2028-29 has been submitted to the government of India with a financial outlay of Rs 3.649 crore.

MISHTI was announced in the Union Budget in 2023-24 to promote and conserve mangroves as unique, natural ecosystem having very high biological productivity and carbon sequestration potential.

Accordingly, ‘Hental Mahotsav’ celebration and reward to persons alienating their private land in favour of government for raising mangrove plantation were undertaken under the programme during the year, the minister said.