Minor Maoist surrenders before Odisha police

MALKANGIRI: A minor drafted into CPI (Maoist) and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before South Western Range DIG Charan Singh Meena and SP Nitesh Wadhwani at the district police headquarters here on Wednesday.

Suryam, a member of the 3rd Company of HIDMA Battalion Pamed area committee under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), was from Silger village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

He carried a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh announced by Odisha government and apparently surrendered after becoming disillusioned with the Maoist ideology. Police said he expressed his desire to contribute to the development process.

DIG Meena said Suryam joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in October last year but quit in May realising the mindless killings of security forces and civilians by Maoist members.

During his eight-month tenure, Suryam was involved in several crimes and participated in significant attacks and incidents, police said.