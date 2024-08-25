Gastroenteritis outbreak hits Padaipadar village, Odisha

JEYPORE: Medical teams have been put on high alert following a gastroenteritis outbreak in Padaipadar village, located in the Boipariguda block of Koraput district.

On Friday, villagers reported symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting to local ASHA and anganwadi workers, who then alerted the Boipariguda community health centre (CHC).

In response, medical teams from Boipariguda and Koraput reached the village on Saturday, distributing medicines and providing care. Four persons were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHH), five were admitted to Boipariguda CHC, while three were receiving treatment locally in the village.

The medical teams are conducting door-to-door health checks and have set up a temporary base in the village to prevent further spread. Preliminary investigation suggests that contaminated drinking water may have triggered the outbreak. The village has three bore wells, but only one is operational, leading villagers to rely on water from a local stream, which is believed to have spread the infection.

The Health department has instructed block authorities to sanitise the area and clean the drinking water sources.

Senior medical officials, including Koraput CDMO SK Dash, visited the village to review the situation. “The outbreak appears to be due to contaminated water. We have directed block authorities to ensure the availability of safe drinking water and will maintain a medical presence in the village until the situation is under control,” said MK Khatua, public relations officer for Koraput CDMO.

Approximately 12 residents of Mundaput village in the Kundra have also been affected by gastroenteritis.