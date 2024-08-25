Odisha: ILS scientist Sandeep Mishra dies of cardiac arrest

BHUBANESWAR: A senior scientist of Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

Sources said scientist Sandeep Mishra (58), who had brought glory to the state for his research in breast cancer, had fallen sick at his Satya Nagar residence at about 10.30 pm. His family members rushed him to the Capital Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Family members said Mishra was not keeping well since Friday after he had fried chicken from a fast food restaurant chain in the city. He complained of chest pain, indigestion and vomiting following which he was taken to the Capital Hospital on Saturday morning.

"The doctors at the hospital checked his condition and conducted ECG and other required tests, reports of which were found to be normal. After medication, he felt well. But in the evening he again complained of chest pain and lost consciousness in the washroom. We took him to a private hospital, which referred him to the Capital Hospital where doctors announced him dead," said a family member.

Capital Hospital sources said Mishra was received dead. Since no postmortem has been carried out, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of death, they said. While the body has been kept in the mortuary, the hospital authorities are waiting for further instruction from the police. Police confirmed that Mishra was brought dead to the hospital.

"We are waiting for the arrival of his brother and sister, who live in the US. They are expected to reach here on Monday. Postmortem of the body would be conducted after they arrive. Mishra is survived by his wife and a son," said a police official.