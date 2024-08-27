Frequent transfer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioners affecting development works in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The frequent transfers of commissioners of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in short intervals has reportedly been affecting the overall functioning and developmental works of the civic body.

As many as three commissioners of the CMC have been transferred in the last eight months. Bijay Kumar Dash, who was holding the position of CMC commissioner, was transferred as collector of Gajapati district after formation of the new BJP government. He held office for a period of only five months.

Before Dash, the position was held by Siddharth Shankar Swain who is now the collector of Puri district. Swain held the post barely for 40 days. Similarly, another former CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan was transferred as director of Rural Development department in January 22 this year after he held the position for one-and-half years.

Disgruntled over the frequent transfers, corporator of ward no 50 Santosh Kumar Bhola complained that city residents were having to bear the brunt of the same. “Several developmental projects are now hanging in balance because of this issue. By the time the new commissioner understands the ground-level issues, he is transferred. With the change in command in short intervals, everyone is suffering,” he rued.