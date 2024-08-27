Frequent transfer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioners affecting development works in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The frequent transfers of commissioners of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in short intervals has reportedly been affecting the overall functioning and developmental works of the civic body.
As many as three commissioners of the CMC have been transferred in the last eight months. Bijay Kumar Dash, who was holding the position of CMC commissioner, was transferred as collector of Gajapati district after formation of the new BJP government. He held office for a period of only five months.
Before Dash, the position was held by Siddharth Shankar Swain who is now the collector of Puri district. Swain held the post barely for 40 days. Similarly, another former CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan was transferred as director of Rural Development department in January 22 this year after he held the position for one-and-half years.
Disgruntled over the frequent transfers, corporator of ward no 50 Santosh Kumar Bhola complained that city residents were having to bear the brunt of the same. “Several developmental projects are now hanging in balance because of this issue. By the time the new commissioner understands the ground-level issues, he is transferred. With the change in command in short intervals, everyone is suffering,” he rued.
Citing an instance of the problems faced, Bhola said he had submitted a petition to the then CMC commissioner Siddharth Shankar Swain pointing out irregularities in some project works to which the latter had assured to look into the matter. “But he was transferred soon after. Then I submitted another petition to the new commissioner Bijay Kumar Dash. However, he too was transferred in quick time,” the corporator said.
The Cuttack municipality was accorded municipal corporation status on August 15, 1994. It started functioning permanently as CMC from 2003 after promulgation of Odisha Municipal Corporation Act-2003. As many as 18 commissioners have so far held office during the last 21 years. However, three of them had served in the post for more than two-and-half years. Presently, additional commissioner Anam Charan Patra is the in-charge commissioner of CMC.