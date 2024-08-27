Villagers plant paddy saplings on ‘bad’ roads

MALKANGIRI: In a unique protest against the administration’s apathy, residents of Talaguda in Sidhrimal panchayat here planted paddy saplings on a muddy road on Monday.

The villagers have been demanding repair of a 200-metre stretch of road from Satiguda to Talaguda but since nothing was done, they were left with no choice but to cover an additional 3 kilometre to reach Malkangiri.

The deplorable condition of the road is severely impacting the community, particularly making it difficult for them to access ambulance services. “The bad road condition has caused immense hardship for villagers,” said Sindhrimal sarpanch Ghasi Nayak.

While the road connecting NH-326 to Satiguda has been completed, the crucial 200-metre portion from Satiguda to Talaguda remains unfinished.

In response, chief construction engineer at the Balimela PIP Pitabasha Sethi confirmed that an agreement for the road work is in place. He assured that materials have been prepared and construction will commence once the rains subside.