11 seamen have close shave as Indian Coast Guard comes to their rescue

PARADIP: Eleven crew members were rescued from the sea on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday by the timely intervention of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after their vessel capsized and sank into the rough waters of the Bay of Bengal.

Following their rescue, the crew members belonging to vessel MV ITT Puma, were provided with clothing and food by the ICG before they were admitted to the port hospital for treatment on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, the ICG handed over the crew to the vessel’s owner.

Speaking to the media here, the rescued sailors recounted their close call with death, attributing their survival to the blessings of God and the swift actions of the ICG personnel.

Sources said MV ITT Puma, a general cargo vessel, was carrying construction materials like steel rods and plates, from Kolkata to Port Blair when it capsized and sank in the Bay of Bengal approximately 90 nautical miles south of the Sagar island. The vessel was declared abandoned by its captain, and the crew including the chief engineer, sent a distress mail to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for assistance.