Forest team detained by villagers in Odisha

BALASORE: Frustrated by repeated damage to their homes and crops caused by elephants, residents of Dholpur village in Oupada block detained forest personnel for several hours on Tuesday.

The villagers demanded compensation for the destruction caused by elephants, claiming the Forest department had failed to address their concerns or implement effective measures to prevent such incidents.

A group of elephants from Kuldiha Sanctuary caused damage to houses and crops in the village on Monday. Fearing further attack, the villagers informed the forest personnel but they allegedly did not come to their rescue. However, when 10 forest personnel arrived the following morning on Tuesday, they were detained by the enraged villagers for nearly three hours. The residents insisted that they would release the staff only after receiving compensation for their losses.

“Despite informing the Forest department, their personnel did not arrive in time to prevent the damage,” alleged Purna Chandra Rout, a resident. Nilagiri IIC Gopal Krishna Karna stated that a police team intervened and freed the forest personnel after assurances were made to expedite compensation.