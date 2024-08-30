Odisha: Utkal Hospital chief meets CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Utkal Hospital Dr Aditya Kumar Samal called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maljhi at Lok Seba Bhawan here on Thursday.

Dr Samal highlighted Utkal Hospital’s continued commitment to providing state-of-the-art medical care and its vision to expand healthcare in the state. He also discussed possible partnership with the state government to increase access to medical facilities in rural areas, making healthcare more accessible to the underprivileged communities.

“Plans are afoot to expand facilities and improve medical technology which will contribute to the state’s healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

Dr Samal also proposed a community health initiative to support maternal and child health, non-communicable disease management and preventive healthcare system in Odisha.

The chief minister laid emphasis on providing continued medical education to train healthcare professionals and ensuring high quality equipment.

Hospital director Dr Shailendra Narayan Panda and Dr Nityananda Upadhyay were also present.