With Rs 4,900 crore, Tara Patnaik in HURUN India rich list

BHUBANESWAR: Tara Ranjan Patnaik and family, the promoters of Falcon Marine Exports, have been featured in HURUN India Rich List 2024 at 540 rank with assessed net worth of Rs 4,900 crore.

Falcon Group, a 40-year-old entity, is the largest integrated seafood exporter of the country, with its export business spanning across the globe. The group with diversified ventures in seafood, animal feed, french fries, trading and real estate sector has established itself as a key player in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Dubai.

HURUN report is a comprehensive statistical report published world-wide by chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf, the promoter of the Luxembourg-based firm. The report catapults the Patnaiks into the elite club of Indian conglomerates like the Adanis and Ambanis, ranked no 1 and 2 respectively.