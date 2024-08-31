Focus on agro & food processing industries says, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the process has begun to make Odisha a developed state and the growth engine of India’s development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Purvodaya.

Inaugurating the three-day global trade show Resurgent Odisha-2024, organised by Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), the chief minister said small scale industries and MSMEs are the backbone of Odisha’s economy. Apart from the metal downstream and manufacturing sector, the state government has laid prime focus on agro-based and food processing industries, he said.

“Odisha being an agrarian state with three-fourth of its population dependent on agriculture must balance industrial growth with the needs of its agricultural sector,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged industries to focus on value-addition within the state. “The state is heavily dependent on imports despite its abundant natural resources because there is no focus on ancillary and downstream industries in both large and MSME categories,” he said.