Govt to amend Varsity Act, bring back old appointment system

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to amend the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020 and revert to the previous system in the appointment of vice-chancellors and recruitment of teaching staff in the universities.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the ‘Nutana Unnata Abhilasha, Odisha (NUA-O) scholarship scheme for college students which was launched by the previous BJD government will also be scrapped. No budgetary provision will be made for the scheme from the current financial year.

He announced that the government is taking steps to roll out a new scheme ‘Financial Assistance to UG & PG Students’ from this year. The department is preparing the guidelines of the scheme, he said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Suraj said the provisions in the amended OU Act, brought by the previous BJD government, regarding the selection of vice-chancellors and recruitment of teaching staff, run contrary to the regulations of the UGC. The BJD government had made extensive amendments in the original 1989, which diluted the autonomy of the state universities. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also expressed concern and written to chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this regard, he said.

The minister said many intellectuals and MLAs have also raised questions on the nomination of a representative of Higher Education secretary to the syndicate of the universities as it diluted their autonomy.

Responding to supplementaries from several members, the minister said, “As you are seeking rectification in the Act enacted by the BJD government, we will definitely do it. Once the Act is amended, the issue of appointment of vice-chancellors and recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff will be resolved.”

On the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities at Jeypore and Baripada, the minister said the institutions are functioning under the supervision of officers on special duty.