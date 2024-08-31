No New Liquor Shops to Open in Odisha This Year

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced that no new IMFL Off-shop, country liquor shop and out-still liquor shop will be opened in Odisha during the current financial year.

The new excise policy was announced by the state government in tune with the election promise of BJP to work for a ‘Nisha Mukt’ (addiction free) Odisha.

The policy announced by the state government a few days after the Chikiti hooch tragedy also stated that no new liquor On-shop will be opened in rural areas of the state except in three-star or above category hotels.

It said licences of 57 On-shops which were not renewed earlier, will not be considered for renewal this year too. Besides, there will also be no increase in minimum guarantee quota (MGQ) in the current financial year. Earlier, the MGQ used to be increased every year.

As announced by Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, dance bars have been banned in the new policy. The policy said no dance performance will be allowed on the premises of any On-shop. However, the On-shops may conduct musical performance or orchestra within their licenced premises after obtaining necessary permission.

The policy said On-shop licence may be granted to OTDC/ ITDC hotels at half the rates applicable for licence fee, based on where the said hotels are located. But no such concession is allowed for OTDC/ ITDC hotels leased to private individuals. Temporary licences for liquor sale will be issued to OTDC at the eco-retreat venues at promotional rate. Besides, for the purpose of promoting tourism, serving of liquor in beach shacks is allowed. The licence for location and the number of beach shacks allowed for serving liquor will be based on approval of the Tourism department.

Besides, the policy also announced that provision for a dedicated fund has been made to launch campaign on prohibition and de-addiction across the state. Measures against spurious and illegal liquor will be intensified.

A new excise centre will also be set up in the capital city to train employees. Besides, vacant positions will also be filled up, it added.