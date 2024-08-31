Rising reservoir levels bring relief to farmers in Odisha

JEYPORE: Farmers of Koraput district have a reason to cheer as continuous rainfall since the past many days has led to increase in the water level of Upper Kolab and Telengiri reservoirs on which they depend for their agriculture activities.

As per official sources, water level in Upper Kolab reservoir, at present, is around 855.34 metre as against the highest level of 858 metre. This was around 851.51 metre during the same time last year.

Similarly, current water level at Telengiri dam reservoir is around 631.50 metre as against the highest 633 metre. The level of water at the dam was around 529.25 metre during the same time last year.

Around 50,000 farmers of Jeypore, Borigumma, Kotpad and Kundra blocks of the district depend on the two dams for rabi and kharif cultivation. With adequate water in both the reservoirs this season, farmers would not have to face difficulties for their farm activities.

Normally, water level reaches its peak during the last week of September but this time it has reached sufficiency a month in advance. This assures scope for smooth farming activities in the next rabi crop season.

Leader of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch, Narendra Pradhan said this would ensure adequate water supply during farming activities.