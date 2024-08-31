White paper reveals rise in crime but dip in rape, murder

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha registered over 1.99 lakh criminal cases in 2023 against 1.78 lakh in the previous year but the number of rape and murder cases have shown a downward trend, the government white paper on crime released on Friday has revealed.

According to the white paper circulated among the members ahead of the discussion on the Home department budget on Saturday, the state recorded 2,826 rape, 1,362 murder, 370 dacoity, 2,961 loot, 16,851 theft and 6,196 swindling cases during the year. In the previous year, the state had registered 3,184 rape, 1,379 murder, 626 dacoity, 2,998 loot, 14,893 theft and 2,248 swindling cases.

The white paper stated that of the 2,826 rape cases filed in 2023, 2,762 were found to be genuine. Chargesheets were filed in 1,847 cases by the end of the year.

Dowry-related cases against women, however, showed a marginal increase during the year. A total of 231 dowry-related murder cases were registered during the year. In 95 cases, chargesheets have been filed and 126 cases are still under investigation. Similarly, 106 dowry-related suicide cases were reported during the year, of which chargesheets have been filed in 82 cases.

As many as 4,897 dowry torture cases were reported during the year and chargesheets were filed in 3,479. While 138 cases were found to be genuine, 1,212 cases are under investigation.

According to the white paper, 165 women trafficking cases were filed in 2023 out of which chargesheets have been filed in 58. Besides, chargesheets have been filed in 19 out of 60 women trafficking cases which were reported in the previous year.

The white paper stated that the government opened women and children desks in 619 police stations for protecting their interest and investigation of cases relating to them. Similarly, the state government has designated 34 police stations as child-friendly police stations and sanctioned `3 lakh for each.

As cyber crime is on a rise, the Odisha police in coordination with other departments and 15 banks had also conducted a cyber protection campaign from September 30 to October 15, 2023, it added.