Axis Bank manager arrested for duping senior citizen of Rs 2.3 crore in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime unit of the Crime Branch on Saturday arrested the relationship manager of Axis Bank, Badambadi branch for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 2.3 crore.

The accused was identified as 39-year-old Khirod Nayak of Samanta Sahi. On November 28, the victim filed a complaint alleging withdrawal of Rs 2.3 crore from her fixed deposit (FD) account and transfer of the money to the account of one Sumitra Khuntia at HDFC bank without her knowledge.

CB sources said after the death of the victim’s husband, the bank had assigned Nayak as her relationship manager. However, since she was not very aware of the banking procedures, the elderly lady was mostly dependent on Nayak. The accused regularly visited the woman’s house and used her mobile phone to provide quarterly bank account statements.

On repeated insistence from Nayak, the victim had diverted money from her savings bank account to FD to get more returns. For the purpose, Nayak used to often obtain her signatures. Investigation revealed, Nayak had opened an OD account in the victim’s name without her knowledge.