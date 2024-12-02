Actors kill pig during play in Odisha, probe ordered

BERHAMPUR: Actors often go the extra mile to bring their characters to life on screen and stage. The actors of a play enacted in Ralab village of Hinjili block also went to bizarre lengths and ripped apart a live pig on stage drawing widespread criticism.

All this happened during the play called Ramayan enacted during Kanjianala yatra in the village on November 24. To make the play sequences seem real, five actors performing the role of demon, tied a live pig to the ceiling and ripped apart its stomach with a knife.They did not stop there. One of them then chewed a part of the animal’s intestine.

This apart, two actors dressed as monkeys played with two venomous snakes. The stunt sponsored by Bajarangi group of Hinjilicut went viral on social media prompting Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokar to order a probe as it involved animal cruelty.

No official of district administration could be contacted for comments on the issue. Meanwhile, collector Dibyajyoti Parida said the organiser of the play was arrested on Sunday.