Five arrested for bank robbery attempt in Odisha

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Sunday arrested five miscreants who allegedly tried to loot a bank in Barpali.

The accused are Srikanta Seth (30) of Barpali, Rajat Juadi (21), Pintu Gartia (37), Deepak Barik (34) and Rinku Khamari (25) of Sadar area in the town.

Briefing mediapersons, IG (NR), Himanshu Kumar Lal said, “The robbers were arrested in less than 24 hours due to swift response by the bank staff. Recently, Bargarh SP had sensitised bank managers on use of siren and swift reporting of dacoity incidents.”

He said bank staff used the siren and immediately reported the robbery attempt. It was found that the accused were involved in online gaming and after incurring huge losses, took to crime. One of the accused incurred a loss of Rs 12 lakh.

“We will also look into the legality of such games. We appeal everyone to remain alert and be quick to report any crime to the police so that we can take timely action,” Lal said.

As per a complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar Naik (34), the bank manager of Utkal Grameen Bank Barpali, at around 6.40 pm on Saturday, he along with other bank staff were working after closing the branch.