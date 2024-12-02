Five arrested for bank robbery attempt in Odisha

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Sunday arrested five miscreants who allegedly tried to loot a bank in Barpali.
The accused are Srikanta Seth (30) of Barpali, Rajat Juadi (21), Pintu Gartia (37), Deepak Barik (34) and Rinku Khamari (25) of Sadar area in the town.
Briefing mediapersons, IG (NR), Himanshu Kumar Lal said, “The robbers were arrested in less than 24 hours due to swift response by the bank staff. Recently, Bargarh SP had sensitised bank managers on use of siren and swift reporting of dacoity incidents.”
He said bank staff used the siren and immediately reported the robbery attempt. It was found that the accused were involved in online gaming and after incurring huge losses, took to crime. One of the accused incurred a loss of Rs 12 lakh.
“We will also look into the legality of such games. We appeal everyone to remain alert and be quick to report any crime to the police so that we can take timely action,” Lal said.
As per a complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar Naik (34), the bank manager of Utkal Grameen Bank Barpali, at around 6.40 pm on Saturday, he along with other bank staff were working after closing the branch.
Four miscreants entered the bank with pistol and knives and threatened the bank staff and held them hostage at gunpoint. They snatched three mobile phones from the bank staff but one of them pressed the siren following which the miscreants fled.
While on the run, one of the accused was nabbed by a police team present near the spot.
Bargarh SP, Prahlad Sahai Meena, said, “Our police patrolling team was present nearby and caught one of the miscreants. Subsequently, we interrogated the accused following which the rest were nabbed within three hours of the incident.”
He said Srikanta had entered the bank wearing a ladies' dress. Police seized one county-made pistol with two rounds of live ammunition, one sharp weapon, two toy pistols, two knives, two motorcycles, one car, six mobile phones and a ladies dress from the accused.