Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces task force for SODC

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday set the process of formation of the South Odisha Development Council (SODC) in motion by announcing a 13-member high-level task force headed by School and Mass Education minister Nityanand Gond to finalise the roadmap and modalities for the body.

The formation of SODC and the North Odisha Development Council (NODC) was among the top promises of the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Announcing the task force, the chief minister said the panel has been mandated to start its work immediately and submit its report within 30 days. The task force will hold discussions with various stakeholders and seek their opinions on the contours of the development council which includes its form and jurisdiction.

The chief minister said besides the jurisdiction of the SODC, the task force will also give recommendations on the structure of the council and its functioning. The SODC will help in the inclusive development of all sections of people in the areas to be included under its jurisdiction, Majhi said.

Other members of the committee include ministers Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Gokulananda Mallik, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Kandhamal MP Sukant Kumar Panigrahi, Digapahandi MLA Siddhant Mohapatra, Malkangiri MLA Narasingh Madkami, Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, Phulbani MLA Uma Charan Mallik and Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam.

Besides, the task force will have three ex-officio members including revenue divisional commissioners of southern division and central division, and managing director of Western Odisha Development Council.

The chief minister had also recently announced during his visit to Rourkela on November 24 that the state government has already started the process of formation of NODC which will be completed within the next two to three months.