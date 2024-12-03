Villagers in Odisha allege kidnap, stage demonstration

SONEPUR: Residents of Bhatabahali in Sonepur staged a demonstration outside Dunuripali police station on Sunday night demanding arrest of a youth who allegedly abducted a girl from the village three days back.

The agitators alleged that one Jitendra Suna of nearby Tumamara village abducted a girl from Bhatabahali. Though her family members lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, no action was taken against the youth who was roaming freely in his village.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pratap Chandra Tripathy said the youth was detained and interrogated. Police also rescued the 21-year-old girl from Balangir. “However, we came to know that the girl was in a love relationship with a youth who belonged to a different caste. She had eloped with him as their families were against their relationship,” said Tripathy.

As the girl was a major and ran away with the youth voluntarily, police expressed their helplessness in the matter. After around three hours, the agitating villagers left the police station, the SDPO added.