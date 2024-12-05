Dr. Surendra Nath Senapati elected President of AROI

BHUBANESWAR: Dr. Surendra Nath Senapati, Professor and Head of the Radiation Oncology Department at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack, has been elected as the President of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI).

After assuming office, Dr. Senapati stated that his focus during his two-year tenure will be to urge the government to establish Radiation Oncology departments in all medical colleges and introduce teaching programs in Radiation Oncology or Clinical Oncology at the MBBS and DM levels.

“Patients in remote areas of our country are deprived of healthcare supported by high-end technology, as most such advancements are concentrated in metros and cities,” he remarked.

Citing WHO estimates, he highlighted that 29.5 million new cancer cases and 16 million cancer-related deaths are projected annually by 2040. “Our vision is to advocate with state governments to make cancer a notifiable disease and to expand cancer care facilities across the country,” he added.

Dr. Senapati previously served as the Secretary of the AROI State Chapter from 2000 to 2006 and as President from 2018 to 2020. AROI, one of the largest oncology societies in India, currently has around 5,100 members.