PURI: Amid rising threat perceptions along the sea routes in the changing global geopolitical situation, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday exuded confidence that Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security that is essential to enable the country rise to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“India has always been a strong maritime nation with our fortunes, glory, and identity being defined by the seas. With 63 ships being built in the country, the Navy’s single-minded focus to be an Atmanirbhar force by 2047 provides the inspiration to all to pursue innovation in mission mode and make India a super power,” she said after witnessing the Operational Demonstration conducted by Indian Navy to mark the Navy Day at Puri. This was for the first time that the Navy Day was celebrated along the eastern coast in Odisha and second time outside a naval station.

The President said India’s geography has endowed its citizens with all the elements necessary to be a great maritime nation. A long coastline, island territories, seafaring population, and developed maritime infrastructure encouraged India’s maritime activities along the coast and across the oceans for more than 5,000 years, she said.

“As India’s economy grows and influences expand across the globe, the country with a glorious maritime heritage and history to look back upon and a future full of promise to look forward to, will continue to showcase its supremacy. The seamless integration of advanced technology, tactical acumen and sheer courage displayed during the Operational Demonstration aptly summarise the evolution of our Navy into a combat-ready, future-ready and credible force,” Murmu said.