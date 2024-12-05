Odisha

Navy helicopter forced to make emergency landing

Farmers, busy harvesting paddy in the fields, were alarmed by the sudden descent of the helicopter.
IN487 helicopter
IN487 helicopter
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BARIPADA: A navy helicopter was forced to make emergency landing on a farmland in Amarada village under the Rasagobindapur police limits of the district Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the helicopter IN487 initially attempted to land on a paddy field but was directed to another area to avoid damaging the crop. Farmers, busy harvesting paddy in the fields, were alarmed by the sudden descent of the helicopter. Two individuals, presumed to be the pilot and co-pilot, stepped down and conducted its inspection. After resolving the technical fault, the helicopter took off approximately 45 minutes later.

emergency landing
Navy helicopter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com