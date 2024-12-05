Navy helicopter forced to make emergency landing

BARIPADA: A navy helicopter was forced to make emergency landing on a farmland in Amarada village under the Rasagobindapur police limits of the district Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the helicopter IN487 initially attempted to land on a paddy field but was directed to another area to avoid damaging the crop. Farmers, busy harvesting paddy in the fields, were alarmed by the sudden descent of the helicopter. Two individuals, presumed to be the pilot and co-pilot, stepped down and conducted its inspection. After resolving the technical fault, the helicopter took off approximately 45 minutes later.