BJD demands revision of Polavaram project design

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday demanded that submergence levels due to the Polavaram dam project being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government be reassessed and its design revised accordingly to prevent any adverse impact on Odisha.

A delegation of BJD comprising Rajya Sabha members submitted a memorandum to chairperson of Central Water Commission (CWC) Kushvinder Vohra at New Delhi and demanded a fresh backwater study for the revised design of the project.

The memorandum said safety and well-being of tribal communities in Malkangiri district should be prioritised by conducting proper surveys and identifying the areas likely to be submerged. It further demanded that the resettlement and rehabilitation plans be completed in consultation with the Odisha Government, with special focus on vulnerable and primitive tribal populations.

A delegation of BJD is campaigning in New Delhi for the last three days against the Polavaram dam project, alleging that it has compromised the interests of Odisha.