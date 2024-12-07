Youth beaten to death over petty quarrel in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A youth was allegedly beaten to death over a petty argument at Saletikra village within Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Rajat Rajhans. Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

Sources said Rajat left home for some work on Thursday morning. On the way, he reportedly had an argument with a villager over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, the youth slapped the man and went his way.

To avenge the humiliation, the man’s son and his friends reportedly abducted Rajat later and took him to a deserted place. They brutally assaulted him to death and dumped his body before fleeing. When Rajat did not return home till late in the night, his family members got worried. At around 11 pm, his body was found in a farmland near the village.

On being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. Rajat’s body was seized and sent to Mundrajore community health centre for autopsy.

A police officer said on Friday morning, a scientific team and dog squad visited the spot to collect evidence. “After preliminary investigation, police have detained two suspects and are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway.”

A platoon of police force has been deployed in Saletikra to prevent any untoward situation.