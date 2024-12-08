AMNS project: Odisha govt notifies land acquisition of 383 acre

KENDRAPARA: The state government is set to acquire 383 acre land at Badatubi village under Mahakalapada block in the first phase for establishment of a 24 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS).

A notification in this connection was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on December 3. Copies of the notification were pasted in the offices of Ramnagar, Kharinashi and Batighar gram panchayats.

Additional district magistrate, Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra said land will be acquired by IDCO and handed over to AMNS. “All the displaced villagers will get proper compensation as per law. The government will eventually acquire more land for the project,” he added.

The notification has, meanwhile, generated mixed response from villagers. While some expressed happiness over the development, many others are worried the steel plant project would lead to increased pollution and loss of livelihood.