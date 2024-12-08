Hardcore criminal held after police encounter in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The mastermind of the Charmal dacoity which had occured on November 22 was nabbed after a police encounter on Saturday.

The accused, Sanjib Karali, a hardcore criminal had led a gang to commit the dacoity. Briefing mediapersons, IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal said four other accused had already been arrested earlier, and more than 80 per cent of the stolen materials recovered from Kolkata. However, Karali was at large.

On the day, Sambalpur police raided Rengali area to apprehend him. However, when the cops attempted to stop him near Rampela Chowk on Gumlei Road within Rengali police limits, Karali reportedly opened fire at them.

In defense, police fired in retaliation during which Karali sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. He was immediately taken to Rengali PHC. Currently, he is out of danger and has now been referred to VIMSAR, Burla, for further medical care, Lal informed.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo informed Karali has more than 23 cases registered against him across many districts including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. These cases involve charges such as robbery and cheating.