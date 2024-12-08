President lays foundation stone for Rs 6,400 crore projects in Mayurbhanj

BANGIRIPOSI (MAYURBHANJ): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday laid foundation stones of three railway projects, a Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose airport and a new sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district at a total cost of Rs 6,400 crore.

The three new railway projects - 86 km Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani rail line at a cost of Rs 2,549 crore, 60 km Buramara-Chakulia rail line at a cost of Rs 1,639 crore and 82 km Badampahar-Keonjhar new rail line at a cost of Rs 2,106 crore - are expected to boost rail connectivity in the region apart from generating new job opportunities. Funds to the tune of Rs 6,294 crore have been sanctioned for these railway projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said she has always been proud of her land. The President expressed confidence that the rail projects and airport would boost transportation, commerce and business in the region. The new sub-divisional hospital with 100-bed facility will provide better healthcare services to people, she added.

“Odisha is benefitting from the Purvodaya Vision of the Government of India. The development of the entire region is being accelerated through various welfare schemes in education, skill development, health, tourism and transportation,” Murmu said.