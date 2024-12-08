President lays foundation stone for Rs 6,400 crore projects in Mayurbhanj

BANGIRIPOSI (MAYURBHANJ): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday laid foundation stones of three railway projects, a Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose airport and a new sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district at a total cost of Rs 6,400 crore.
The three new railway projects - 86 km Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani rail line at a cost of Rs 2,549 crore, 60 km Buramara-Chakulia rail line at a cost of Rs 1,639 crore and 82 km Badampahar-Keonjhar new rail line at a cost of Rs 2,106 crore - are expected to boost rail connectivity in the region apart from generating new job opportunities. Funds to the tune of Rs 6,294 crore have been sanctioned for these railway projects.
Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said she has always been proud of her land. The President expressed confidence that the rail projects and airport would boost transportation, commerce and business in the region. The new sub-divisional hospital with 100-bed facility will provide better healthcare services to people, she added.
“Odisha is benefitting from the Purvodaya Vision of the Government of India. The development of the entire region is being accelerated through various welfare schemes in education, skill development, health, tourism and transportation,” Murmu said.
Expressing happiness over establishment of more than 100 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Odisha including 23 in Mayurbhanj, Murmu exuded confidence that tribal students would be able to receive quality education from these institutions.
Conveying his gratitude to Murmu, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called the day historical for both Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts as the President laid foundation stones of three new railway projects. Stating that it has been possible only because of the double-engine government, Majhi further assured that new industries would soon be established in the district.
Union Railway, Information and Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Centre has decided to broadcast news bulletin in Santali language in Doordarshan channel within a week.
He said the Railway Ministry has till June 2024 sanctioned around Rs 20,000 crore for development of the sector in the state. “At least six Vande Bharat Express trains are already running from Odisha to other states and around 59 stations are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station scheme,” he said.
Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram, H&UD minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, Bangiriposi MLA Sanjali Murmu attended the event.