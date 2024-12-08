Students today are leaders of tomorrow: ISRO chief Somanath

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das on Saturday stressed the role of youth and contribution of the emerging talents as India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of Centurion University here, Das said, the students who are graduating or just finishing their university education have tremendous potential to take the country to new heights. “They need to stay focused, explore new horizons and innovate to achieve success,” he said.

In his convocation address, ISRO chairman Sreedhar Panicker Somanath urged the graduates to embrace innovation and leverage cutting-edge technology for societal benefit. “The students today are the leaders of tomorrow who will help shape India’s technological and social landscape,” he said.

Somanath urged students to remain steadfast in their pursuit of knowledge and use it to drive inclusive growth. Lauding Bhubaneswar’s contribution in various important missions of ISRO, he said the city-based Central Tool Room and Training Centre has been supplying the national space organisation various vital and crucial components that guide the rockets on the right path. “Since this university has been focusing on skill development of students apart from the academics, the students graduating from the institution would do wonders and contribute immensely in their respective fields,” he said.

VC Supriya Pattanayak emphasised Centurion University’s commitment to sustainable development and its ongoing efforts to empower under-represented communities. Around 2,738 students from the 2024 batch and 138 students from previous batches received their degrees, including 47 doctoral degrees. Arpita Priyadarshini Panda, Subarna Pramanik and Amisha Kar were awarded gold medals. In addition to individual honours, 19 exceptional students were awarded the University Gold Medal apart from 49 merit awardees.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, president of the university Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra and registrar Prof Anita Patra also spoke.