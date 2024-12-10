Railways sanctions Rs 509 crore for flyovers in Cuttack and Rayagada districts

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards improving the operational efficiency of railways in the state, the ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 509 crore for the construction of two major flyovers in Cuttack and Rayagada districts.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said the initiative is part of the broader Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor (EMCC) Scheme, aimed at improving train movements and alleviating traffic congestion across key railway lines.

A 10.89 km rail flyover connecting Raj Athagarh, Radhakishorepur and Machhapur stations will be constructed in Cuttack district at an investment of around Rs 268.92 crore to facilitate simultaneous train movements on the stretch without the delays caused by cross-traffic.

Similarly, a 5.50 km rail flyover will be constructed at Singapur road station in Rayagada district to address traffic congestion on the Raipur-Vizianagaram rail line. This development will allow uninterrupted train movement in and out of the station. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 239.83 crore, officials said.

The Railways has also taken up a yard restructuring work at Bhadrak railway station to enhance operational efficiency and improve train management at the key hub in the railway network of the ECoR zone. The modernisation project will not only increase the station’s handling capacity but will also ensure more streamlined, efficient services for passengers and goods traffic, the officials added.