Eight poachers held in Mayurbhanj, Ganjam

BARIPADA/BERHAMPUR: Officials of Similipal Tiger Reserve’s south wildlife division arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in poaching on Tuesday.

Forest officials also seized wild boar meat along with bows and arrows from the possession of the accused Lagendra Gagarai, Raisingh Singh Khuntia, Ramdas Dehuri, Dubrai Singh Khuntia, Budhu Kerai and Khejuri Hembram. All of them are residents of Ramjodi village within Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said the six poachers had recently sneaked into Similipal and their images were captured by the camera installed inside the forest. After poaching a wild boar, the poachers came out of the forest and returned to their village.