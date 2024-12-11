Odisha CM Majhi calls for formation of task force for Aska sugar mill revival

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state government will constitute a task force for revival of the Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries.
Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister directed for formation of a task force comprising senior officers of Agriculture, Cooperation, Excise, Finance and Water Resources departments.
Members of the task force will visit Maharashtra and other states to study their sugar factories and the model they have adopted to run the sugar industries. The task force’s report will serve as the basis for the industry’s revitalisation, Majhi said.
The meeting also discussed measures to be taken for increasing sugarcane production, incentive measures needed to encourage farmers to go for sugarcane production on a commercial scale, ensuring fair prices, timely payments and other extension services.
The other points of discussion were about modernisation of plant equipment and technology, improving efficiency and quality control measure and diversification of allied products like spirit, molasses and bagasse, informed sources said.
The revival of the Aska sugar factory largely depends on the cooperation of four departments which will play a crucial role. While the Finance department has to facilitate funds for plant modernisation, its Agriculture counterpart will have to ensure supply of sugarcane seeds and farming support.
Similarly, the Water Resources department is required to improve water use efficiency and economising water use as sugarcane is a water guzzling crop. The role of Cooperation department is to promote cooperative efforts among stakeholders.
Established in 1956, the Aska sugar factory started production in 1963. Over time, its capacity expanded to produce sugar and other by-products. However, the factory currently operates at a loss. Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo and Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan were present.