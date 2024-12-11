Odisha CM Majhi calls for formation of task force for Aska sugar mill revival

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state government will constitute a task force for revival of the Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister directed for formation of a task force comprising senior officers of Agriculture, Cooperation, Excise, Finance and Water Resources departments.

Members of the task force will visit Maharashtra and other states to study their sugar factories and the model they have adopted to run the sugar industries. The task force’s report will serve as the basis for the industry’s revitalisation, Majhi said.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken for increasing sugarcane production, incentive measures needed to encourage farmers to go for sugarcane production on a commercial scale, ensuring fair prices, timely payments and other extension services.