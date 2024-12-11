Odisha CM pushes for improved public transport in city

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in view the growing population of the state capital, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday emphasised the need to improve its public transport system and traffic management services.

Majhi was chairing a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan on the day during which the Public Works department and Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department presented various road projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar.

The Works department gave an update on the new road connecting Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan, a ring road from Patia railway station to National Highway-16 touching Daya west canal road, upgradation of Sundarpada-Jatni road, Pitapalli-Trisulia road, and the new road from Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan.

While the parallel road from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan is moving at a snail’s pace owing to a host of problems including land acquisition and forest diversion among other issues, the chief minister had earlier directed the H&UD department to prepare a fresh plan for the 34-km Daya West canal of which 16 km passes through the city.

The department also informed the meeting about the steps taken and progress made for the proposed flyover from Kalpana Square to Ravi Talkies via Museum Chhak, an additional rail over bridge from Sishu Bhawan to Mausima Chhak and the inner ring road connecting Tamando-Paikrapur-Chandaka-Barang-Pahal-Hanspal-Lingipur-Dhauli-Tamando areas.