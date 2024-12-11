Six killed in motorcycle mishaps on highways in Odisha

DHENKANAL/NUAPADA: Six persons were killed in separate road accidents in Dhenkanal and Nuapada districts in the last 24 hours.

In Dhenkanal, three construction workers died after a speeding private bus hit their motorcycle on NH-55 near Khairamunda village near Parjang on Tuesday morning.

Police said Sagar Pradhan (24) was killed on the spot while Sumanta Parida (55) and Soumya Sahoo (22) suffered critical injuries in the mishap. The duo was rushed to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where they succumbed.

Sagar was a mason while Sumanta and Soumya were daily labourers. All of them hailed from Naupalakateni village. The trio was on way to a construction site when the mishap took place.

Following the accident, locals blocked NH-53 connecting Talcher to Duburi for four hours demanding compensation for the bereaved families. The blockade was lifted after local administrative officials including Kamakhyanagar DSP Gyana Mishra held discussion with the agitators.

DSP Mishra said the bus has been seized and efforts are on to nab the driver. A case was registered in Parjang police station and further investigation is underway.

Similarly in Nuapada, three youths were killed after a truck rammed into their motorcycle on NH-353 near Daldali chowk within Lakhna police limits on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as Guddu Dharua (22) and his nephews Chati Sabar (19) and Shyam Sabar (17) of Daldali village. They were returning home from Kosali Sanskruti Mahotsav when the mishap took place. Locals rushed the critically-injured trio to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The truck driver fled after the mishap. Police seized the truck and launched an investigation into the matter.