Amid Bangladesh unrest, eight workers face paraded naked in Odisha over molestation allegation

ROURKELA: Amid soaring tensions between India and Bangladesh over targeted attack on Hindus in the neighbouring country, eight construction workers perceived as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were stripped and paraded naked by an irate mob at Sundargarh town on Thursday.

The victims, engaged as construction workers, faced the mob justice after one of them allegedly molested a woman. Sources said tension flared up after some local residents spotted a construction worker from Murshidabad in West Bengal molesting a woman near Mission Road.

Soon an angry mob of around 120 people brought eight construction workers from nearby areas including the one accused of molestation. After thrashing the workers, the mob stripped them and made them march towards Town police station.

It is learnt that before police arrived, the victims were forced to walk fully naked for some distance. Police had a tough time assuaging the angry mob and after much persuasion, the construction workers were allowed to complete the march half-naked.