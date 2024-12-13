Contract workers block entry to PPL over denial of gate passes in Odisha

PARADIP: Protesting denial of gate passes, hundreds of contractual workers of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) blocked entry to the company premises on Thursday.

Staging demonstration in front of PPL main gate, the agitators claimed the passes have been denied to hundreds of workers rendering them jobless.

Sources said approximately 400 contractual workers, employed in the mechanical division of PPL for the last 20 years, have been unable to secure work due to non-issuance of gate passes. Despite repeated appeals, neither the company nor the contract agency has taken any step to resolve the issue.

Frustrated by the inaction, the workers resorted to demonstration and blocked entry to PPL. Except for school buses, no vehicles or personnel were allowed to pass through the gate, causing significant disruption in supply of essential commodities like milk, rations and vegetables to the PPL township.

Brundaban Samal, an agitator, said, “Though we have been working in PPL for the last 20 years, our gate passes are not being issued for the last 12 days. As a result, nearly 400 workers have lost their jobs and are living in a miserable condition. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our protest.”