Vedanta sets up ‘VeDakshata’ training centre in Odisha's Sundargarh

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to empower the local youths, Vedanta Aluminium has set up a skills training centre ‘VeDakshata’ at Bileimunda village in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

The new centre will impart placement-linked training to the underprivileged youths in the region including Hemgir block in Sundargarh. It will also cater to the aspirations of the youths of Lakhanpur block in neighbouring Jharsuguda district.

VeDakshata has already garnered a strong response with 105 students enrolling in the first batch. The centre is equipped with infrastructure like a multi-purpose hall, digital training room along with separate hostel facilities for both boys and girls. The facility also has training rooms for various trades.

Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta said, “Skilling the local youths is our mission as it will uplift the socio-economic fabric of the region. The VeDakshata training centre embodies our steadfast commitment to acquaint youngsters with market relevant skills, empower them to seize sustainable earning opportunities and enable them to thrive in the competitive world.”

Vedanta has launched the centre in association with Learnet Skills Limited. The facility will offer courses on sewing machine operations, electrical maintenance and food and beverage services. The initiative aims to train 700 rural youths over the next three years and connect them with opportunities beyond their immediate surroundings. Sundargarh Sadar sub-collector Dasarathi Saraboo inaugurated the centre on Wednesday in the presence of other guests.