Odisha school owner gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping woman in 2019

ROURKELA: The court of the ad hoc additional district judge on Friday sentenced the owner and principal of a private school to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in 2019.

Forty-seven-year-old Bibhuti Gupta, owner of a private school at Bondamunda, was found guilty of the crime by the judge P Surya Rao.

Additional public prosecutor Bijay Kumar Das said the incident occurred when the victim visited Gupta’s office to seek waiver of her younger brother’s school dues. Gupta took advantage of the situation and committed the crime on December 8, 2019. He also threatened the victim not to disclose the matter.

The victim filed a complaint at Bondamunda police station on February 25, 2020, after mustering courage to speak out against Gupta. The court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Gupta, which will be transferred to the victim’s account. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two-year jail term.