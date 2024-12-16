CM Majhi inaugurates 300-bed DHH building in Koraput

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dedicated the 300-bed new building of the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Koraput to the public here on Sunday.

The chief minister also inaugurated 96 quarters for the DHH staff and the new terminal of Jeypore airstrip. He said these new facilities will help the people of undivided Koraput district.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Phulbad ground in Jeypore, Majhi said the state government is committed to the all-round development of Odisha by upgrading the status of people both socially and economically.

“The previous BJD government in the state failed to develop Odisha in its 24-year rule and fooled the people. But we are committed to fulfil all our poll promises for all-round development of the people and the state in the coming days. The BJP government has taken notable steps for development of women, farmers and youths in the last six months. Our government has set a target to make Odisha the number one in the country,” he said.

Majhi said the tribal-dominated Koraput district is renowned for its agriculture activities, especially millet farming and coffee production. The government will provide incentives to further boost agriculture activities in the region.

Braving the intense cold, over 10,000 people including a large number of women attended the meeting. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra, Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, district Collector V Keerthi Vasan, chief district medical officer Barada Kanta Mishra and DHH superintendent Rabi Narayan Mishra were present.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing development works in the district with officials at Koraput circuit house and received grievance petitions from people.