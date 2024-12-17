Demanding wages, Dunguri limestone mine workers block Bargarh-Raipur highway

BARGARH: Vehicular movement on the Bargarh-Raipur route of NH-53 was paralysed for over five hours as contractual workers of Dunguri Limestone Mines in Bargarh launched a blockade demanding quick disbursal of unpaid dues near Haldipali area on Monday.

About 104 contract labourers were engaged through third-party contractors for ACC Adani Cement Works in Bardol. While operations of limestone mine were put on hold from October last year as it was no more financially and operationally viable, the threat of closure now looms large and the labourers are also at the risk of losing their jobs.

Following non-operationalisation of mines, the labourers who were getting wages for 26-day period were assigned minor maintenance tasks. It was decided that the labourers will receive compensation for 13 days even if no work is assigned to them during that period.

While many labourers claimed they have not received their salaries since October and many got partial compensation of 13 days, they demanded immediate disbursal of the pending dues.

Since the lease of the mine is valid till 2030, the workers demanded its operational or a comprehensive settlement plan for the remaining period before disengagement.

The agitation started around 7 am on Monday and later the district administration officials intervened following which it was called off around 1 pm. Later, a meeting was held and the district administration sought seven days from the workers.

Sub collector Prasanna Pandey said the workers’ concerns were heard and the next meeting is scheduled on December 23 when the proposed plan for the company will be reviewed.