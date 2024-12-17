G Udayagiri records season’s coldest 4.80 c

“Chilly weather is prevailing as dry and cold northerly and north-westerly wind are blowing towards Odisha,” director of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre Manorama Mohanty said. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 10.9 degree C and 11 degree C respectively.

The minimum night temperature was significantly below normal in Jharsuguda, Angul, Bhubaneswar and Chandbali.

However, the night temperature is expected to rise again as wind pattern is expected to change and easterly as well as south-easterly wind carrying moisture will start blowing towards the state.

“The minimum night temperature is expected to gradually rise by 3 to 5 degree C from Tuesday onwards,” Mohanty said.

Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said night temperature is likely to rise from Tuesday onwards.

“The northern cloud band of the low pressure system over central parts of south Bay of Bengal may move towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast,” he said. Chilly weather is likely to make a comeback from Sunday onwards, Sahu said.