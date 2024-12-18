Bhitarkanika to be closed for visitors from January 14 to 22

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park will be closed for visitors from January 14 to 22 for the annual census of saltwater crocodiles.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Bhitarkanika Manas Das on Tuesday said as peak winter, exposure of more than 50 per cent of mud bank and lunar cycle are suitable periods for accurate counting of the reptiles, the decision was taken to conduct the census from January 14 to 22.

At least 22 teams comprising forest officials, wildlife researchers and locals will be engaged to count the crocodiles. “We will soon train 100 persons in Bhitarkanika about the method of counting the reptiles. The enumerators will conduct both day and night surveys in the park’s river system, creeks, water inlets and nullahs,” he said.

The enumerators will be assisted by crocodile researcher Sudhakar Kar. “The night counting gives a better result of hatchlings and yearlings. We will use spotlights in the night to count crocodiles and thermometers to measure the temperature of water. GPS will also be used in the census as it will help us map the exact location of the crocodiles,” said Kar.

The Forest department will deploy soundless boats during the census. The entry of visitors into the park will be banned to prevent noise pollution during the counting of the reptiles.

In the last census carried out in January this year, forest officials had counted 1,811 crocodiles in Bhitarkanika.