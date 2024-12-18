Mishap leaves biker split in half in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a freak accident on Tuesday, a young biker, died after his body was cleaved into two pieces when he lost control of his two-wheeler and hit the iron angle of the road divider. The mishap occurred around 6 pm on NH-143 near Darjing under Lahunipada police limits, about 50 kms from Rourkela.

The deceased was identified as Dipak Lakra. Commuters on the route were shocked to the severed body with the part below the waist lying at one place and the other, thrown at another point of the road, with Lakra’s full face helmet intact.

Inspector-in-charge of Lahunipada police station Suraj Jharkhand said Lakra was moving at a high speed towards his home at Chandiposh when the mishap occurred.

The body parts were seized and preserved for identification by his family members and autopsy.