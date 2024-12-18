Odisha HC orders one-time age relaxation for recruitment of police drivers

CUTTACK: In a major relief for over-aged candidates not eligible to apply for 405 posts of drivers in Odisha Police Motor Transport (OPMT) wing, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered a one-time four-year age relaxation taking into consideration the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recruitment for the posts of drivers in OPMT was last held in 2020, but no upper age relaxation was given for those who had crossed the 23 years age limit during these four years when advertisement was issued for further recruitment on October 3, 2024. Opposing it candidates who had crossed the upper age limit challenged the advertisement in a batch of petitions.

While considering the petitions, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi held that the Covid-19 pandemic presented an extraordinary disruption, affecting almost every facet of life, including recruitment processes. The pandemic’s consequences such as prolonged lockdowns, operational restrictions and delays in institutional functions led to significant interruptions in regular recruitment cycles.

“Many aspiring candidates who had diligently prepared for competitive examinations found themselves exceeding the prescribed age limits due to circumstances entirely beyond their control. Penalising them in this manner would violate principles of equity and justice.

In light of these exceptional circumstances, it is imperative to adopt remedial measures to safeguard the rights of affected candidates. "A one-time age relaxation in the recruitment process would provide equitable relief, ensuring that individuals are not unfairly disadvantaged by the delays and disruptions beyond their agency,” Justice Panigrahi observed.

While directing the Staff Selection Board to issue a corrigendum reflecting a four-year age relaxation and facilitate the submission of applications, Justice Panigrahi clarified that it would be confined to the writ petitioners exclusively.

“It is again clarified that this relaxation is a one-time measure adopted in exceptional circumstances and shall not constitute a precedent for future recruitment cycles,” Justice Panigrahi added.